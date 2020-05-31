Carla Jo Robertson 1940 - 2020 Carla Jo Robertson, at age 80, of Stockton, Ca., passed away peacefully May 22, 2020. Carla was raised on and loved Robert Island, Ca., where she lived most of her years. She was a country girl through and through. She shot skeet with her father at the Waterloo Rod and Gun, going on to win a national title. She was also a wonderful artist; gourds were her preferred medium and she and, her beloved husband, Bill enjoyed traveling to art shows to sell them. She had a lifelong love of dogs, her family raised and showed Cocker Spaniels and she is survived by her beloved chihuahua, Romeo, who was by her side until her end. She was an extremely hard-working women, who had a capacity to preserver against several hard ships and losses in her life. She passed these admirable qualities to the two sets of generations that had the good fortune be raised by and in her presence. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Robertson, and her daughter, Diane McDonnell. She is survived by her daughters, Denise Stalf and husband Bob and Deanna Edwards, her son Stacey Robertson, and her stepsons, Valet Terry and wife Sharon, Maurice Robertson and wife Ivy, and Billy Robertson and wife Louise. Carla was a very proud grandmother and great-grandmother. A memorial was held at Parkview Memorial Cemetery. Carla would love for you to consider donating to the Nature Conservancy.