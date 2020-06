Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Carlos's life story with friends and family

Share Carlos's life story with friends and family

In Loving Memory of Carlos Campelo Apr.15, 1950 -June 4, 2019 It's been a one year since you've been gone. We miss you everyday. Forever in our hearts. Love your wife Francis, and the Hinojos, Riberal, and Campelo Families



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store