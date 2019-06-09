Home

Carlos Campelo Serrano

Carlos Campelo Serrano Obituary
Carlos Campelo

Serrano

April 15, 1950 - June 4, 2019

Survived by wife Frances Campelo, son Rocky Riberal, grandchildren Francine,

Brandon, Aaron and Nico. Daughter Felicia Acas grandchildren Jerry Perez (Amber Davi) and family, Anthony Figueroa and family, Sophia and

(Gonzalo Soto) and family.

Jerry Perez and family, Jesse Perez and family and Jesiqa

Perez. Also survived by brothers George and Joseph (Luisa) Hinojos, and sisters Maryann and Madeline Hinojos and

numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Campelo Serrano of Cuba and by his

mother and father in law Mr. and Mrs. Frank Hinojos, by brothers Val, Phillip, Richard, Bobby, and Mr and Mrs Frank Hinojos Jr and sisters Andrea Rice and Nellie Hinojos. Special thanks to St Joseph's hospital for their excellent care of Carlos.

A Celebration of Life is

scheduled for 2:00 PM on

Saturday June 15, 2019 at

Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA.
Published in The Record on June 9, 2019
