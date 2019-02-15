|
|
Carlos Edward "Bula" Montes Sr.
Sept. 21, 1959 - Feb. 10, 2019
We regret to inform you of the untimely passing of Carlos E. Montes Sr., age 59 on Sunday February 10, 2019 in Stockton California. Carlos was born on September 21, 1959 to Anthony Jr. and Irene F. Montes.
He grew up on the south side of Stockton where he attended Marshall Middle School and Edison High School. He joined the U.S Army following high school and was stationed in Stuttgart Germany for two of his four years in the service.
His passions included working on cars and watching sports with family and friends. He had a huge heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. You will be forever missed; we were blessed to have had you and will always cherish our memories of you.
Carlos is preceded in death by his mother Irene. He is survived by his father Tony Jr., his siblings Tony III, Esther, Frank Sr., Sarah, his children Carlos E. Montes Jr., Anthony Montes, and Bianca Ramos as well seven grandchildren.
A viewing for Carlos will be held at Colonial Rose Chapel & Cremation located at 520 N. Sutter Street, Stockton CA 95202 on February 19, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 4:30 pm. A service will be held on February 20, 2019 from 10:00 -12:00 pm at Colonial Rose Chapel & Cremation with a Celebration of Life following immediately after.
Online attendance may be viewed by the following link: www.colonialrosechapel.com
Published in The Record on Feb. 15, 2019