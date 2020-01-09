|
|
Carmel Miriam Melgren 1929 -2020 Carmel was born in French Camp, California in 1929 and departed on January 6, 2020. She was raised in Manteca, married Jessie Limas and together had 9 children, Steve (Jessie), Frank, Amelia, Rita, Tony, Joe, Mary, Vincent and Linda. She's the grandmother of 31; great-grandmother of 40; and a great-great-grandmother of 5 children. In addition, 54 foster children passed through her life. She was married to John Moscarelli and Chester Melgren, was a devout Catholic, a Foster Parent, and a devout San Francisco 49er, San Francisco Giants and Oakland A's fan. She worked at Manteca Canning Company, Pac Bell, Sharpe's Army Depot, GSA and the Social Security Administration. In retirement she worked as a child care provider, the Stockton Record and as a foster parent. Family requests any donations be made to St. Luke's School/Church or a foster agency of your choice. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM on January 12, 2020 at the Chapel of the Palms with the Rosary starting at 3:00 PM. They are located at 303 S. California Street in Stockton. Mass will be on Monday January 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Luke's Church which is located at 3847 Sutter Street in Stockton.
Published in The Record on Jan. 9, 2020