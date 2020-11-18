1/1
Carmen A. Griggs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmen A Griggs
Stockton - Carmen A Griggs died on Saturday Nov. 14, 2020. She was 84 years old.
She was born and raised in Stockton, CA.
Carmen was a member of The Filipino Women's Club of Stockton, Inc. and the CTC Aid Assoc. She worked for Stockton Unified School District and Colusa County Health Dept.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Philip, her parents Leon and Camila "Lilay" Carido, brother and sister-in-law Leo and Lily, sisters Patricia and Lourdes, and granddaughter Leilani Yurong.
She will be deeply missed by: her children, "Troop 6": Dari (Calvin), Brian, Camila, Melissa (Manuel), Leo, Robert (Jerah); 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, sister Gloria Nomura, brother Frank Carido, nieces, grand nephew, BFF Aurora Erojo, and her Godchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.
If you would like to make a donation please make a contribution to a charity of your choice in Carmen's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved