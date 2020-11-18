Carmen A Griggs
Stockton - Carmen A Griggs died on Saturday Nov. 14, 2020. She was 84 years old.
She was born and raised in Stockton, CA.
Carmen was a member of The Filipino Women's Club of Stockton, Inc. and the CTC Aid Assoc. She worked for Stockton Unified School District and Colusa County Health Dept.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Philip, her parents Leon and Camila "Lilay" Carido, brother and sister-in-law Leo and Lily, sisters Patricia and Lourdes, and granddaughter Leilani Yurong.
She will be deeply missed by: her children, "Troop 6": Dari (Calvin), Brian, Camila, Melissa (Manuel), Leo, Robert (Jerah); 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, sister Gloria Nomura, brother Frank Carido, nieces, grand nephew, BFF Aurora Erojo, and her Godchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.
If you would like to make a donation please make a contribution to a charity of your choice
in Carmen's name.