Carmen Justine Dimandal

Stockton - Carmen Justine Dimandal died at home on October 22, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was 72 years old. Carmen was born on February 28. 1948 in Martinez, CA. She relocated to Stockton in 1952 where she stayed until relocating to Modesto in 2013. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1966. She is survived by grandson and caretaker Calvin Proctor of Modesto, Ca; children Colleen Freeman of Elk City, OK, Deon Dickerson Sr. of Ceres, CA and Andrea Timberlake of Stockton, CA; grandchildren Tiffany Benson, Deon Dickerson Jr and Devon Dickerson; great-grandchildren Briley and Mavrik.

Carmen requested no services



