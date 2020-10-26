1/1
Carmen Justine Dimandal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmen Justine Dimandal
Stockton - Carmen Justine Dimandal died at home on October 22, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was 72 years old. Carmen was born on February 28. 1948 in Martinez, CA. She relocated to Stockton in 1952 where she stayed until relocating to Modesto in 2013. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1966. She is survived by grandson and caretaker Calvin Proctor of Modesto, Ca; children Colleen Freeman of Elk City, OK, Deon Dickerson Sr. of Ceres, CA and Andrea Timberlake of Stockton, CA; grandchildren Tiffany Benson, Deon Dickerson Jr and Devon Dickerson; great-grandchildren Briley and Mavrik.
Carmen requested no services

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service
513 12Th St
Modesto, CA 95354
(209) 492-9222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved