Carmen Valentina Valles
Feb. 14, 1941 - Mar. 13, 2019
Carmen passed away peacefully at her home of many years in Stockton, CA surrounded by loved ones. She leaves behind her husband of 59 years Raul, their three sons Raul Jr.
(Cheryl), Richard (Keri), and
Ruben (Michelle). She also leaves behind five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three brothers, three sisters, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Gregory Munoz and Genevieve Cobarrubias. Viewing will be held at 10am with funeral service at 12pm on Monday March 18, 2019 at Casa Bonita Funeral Home 2500 Cemetery Ln. Stockton, CA 95204. Burial to
follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Mar. 16, 2019