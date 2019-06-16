Home

Carol Ann Mayer

Carol Ann Mayer Obituary
Carol Ann Mayer

1947 -2019



Carol Ann Mayer passed away peacefully Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 72. Stockton was her home, she graduated from Lincoln High School, met the love of her life, married him, and raised her family there.

Carol's legacy was unconditional love. She is survived by her devoted husband of 51 years, Barry, her daughters Marla and Missy and their families, her grandchildren, sisters, nieces and nephews, and a lifetime of friends.

She was pure kindness, with a welcoming smile and caring words. In her eyes you could

do no wrong. Her home was a sanctuary for her family.

She always turned the other cheek and wanted the best for everyone she met. She loved friends, pets, good food,

shopping, and travel.

Family vacations were full of fun and laughter: camping, Aptos, Kirkwood, Hawaii, Puerto Vallarta, and shopping trips to the City. She traveled California for her granddaughters' sports and made it to Utah for more. She visited her family

everywhere from San Diego to England.

Funeral: Friday, June 28,

10:00 a.m., Presentation

Catholic Church, 1515 Benjamin Holt Drive, Stockton;

De Young Memorial and Dignitymemorial.com for details. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Carol's memory to St. Joseph's Medical Center. (St. Joseph's Cancer Center

c/o St. Joseph's Foundation, 1800 N. California Street,

Stockton, CA 95204 or www.StJosephsCares.org/

Donate.)
Published in The Record on June 16, 2019
