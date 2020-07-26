1/1
Carol "Rosemary" Castillou
Carol "Rosemary" Castillou Nov. 27, 1945 -July 20, 2020 Carol "Rosemary" Castillou, (74) passed peacefully in Stockton, CA. Born in Russellville, AR, moved to California in her early years and attended Tracy High School. A passionate advocate for the local schools. Past volunteer of PTA of Waverly School. Past Member-Board of Trustees for Linden Unified School District. Past employee of U.S. Federal Government and retired from Stockton Unified School District as a Purchasing Technician. Bookkeeper extraordinaire and CFO of husbands plumbing business, Paul Castillou Plumbing. Preceded in death by parents Fred and Lucy Miller, brother Everol Miller of Long Beach and infant sister, Rosalee. Survived by husband Paul Castillou, sons Paul Castillou Jr. (Libby) and Brian Castillou; grandchildren Andrew Castillou, Allyson Castillou, Catherine Castillou and Celeste Castillou; also survived by sister Henrietta Schaffer (Bill) of Rio Vista, CA, brother Jean Miller of Linden, CA and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home will offer a social distancing option for visitation, 831 Industrial Way Lodi, CA., Monday July 27, 2020 9am -12-pm. Graveside services will be private. No flowers please. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the Lupus Society of Northern California or your favorite charity.

Published in The Record on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cherokee Memorial Park & Funeral Home
