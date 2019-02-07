|
Carol Elizabeth Anderson
April 22, 1940 - Feb. 1, 2019
Carol Elizabeth Anderson, 78 years old, passed away at home on February 1, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born in Fresno, CA to Florence E. Lynn and John M. Anderson on April 22, 1940, the youngest daughter of 9 children. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Bobbie Fritsche, and her brothers Jimmy, Durward and Larry Anderson. Carol was also preceded in death by her best friend and companion of 56 years, Lori (Nin) Pizzo in 2017. She is lovingly remembered by her sisters Juanita Stone, Doris Bullard, Peggie Crozier, and her brother Les Anderson. She is also remembered by her many Anderson family nieces and nephews as well the entire Pizzo family who loved Carol as family. Carol worked her entire career as a dental assistant and office manager for Phillip Coddington, DDS and then Janice Scott, DDS. She was very dedicated to doing the very best for all the patients over the many years of both dental practices. Carol loved spending time with family, enjoying holidays and birthday celebrations. She also enjoyed time with the many friends over the years, trips to Pismo Beach, or many weekends water-skiing out on the Delta. She enjoyed concert nights with the Pizzo sisters, or time at home with Nin, cooking or tending to her flowers in the yard, and enjoying some light jazz on the radio. Carol's kind heart will be missed by all who knew her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 3847 N. Sutter Street, Monday February 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at Casa Bonita Funeral Home 2500 Cemetery Lane, Saturday, February 9, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in The Record from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019