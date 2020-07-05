Carol Lynn Bailey October 30, 1941 - June 29, 2020 Carol Lynn Bailey, a resident of Stockton for 41 years, went to her eternal rest on June 29, following an extended illness. She began this new journey surrounded by the love of her family. Ms. Bailey was born Carol Lynn Conklin on October 30, 1941, in Binghamton, New York. She was the fourth of five children born to Marion (nee Diament) and Carl Conklin. Carol graduated from Binghamton North High School in 1959 and earned a B.S. in education from the State University of New York - Geneseo in 1963. She worked as a speech pathologist for Binghamton City School District before completing an MS in Education - Speech Pathology at the Bowling Green State University (Ohio). At BGSU, she met the love of her life, Jerry Bailey. They married in 1966, and moved to Syracuse, New York, where Carol completed a Certificate of Advanced Study from Syracuse University. Her educational accomplishments were remarkable for a woman of her generation, particularly given that neither of her parents completed high school. Ms. Bailey worked in the public schools in New York, Florida, and California, focusing on special education. She pioneered work with severely autistic children in San Joaquin County, and served as a Program Specialist with the San Joaquin County Office of Education's Special Education Local Planning Area for nearly 20 years. She served her community through her career and in multiple volunteer capacities, including with the Child Abuse Prevention Council, Stockton Civic Theater, and Academic Decathlon. In retirement, Carol traveled extensively and advocated for a more just world with the Peace and Justice Network, Single Payer San Joaquin, and the California Alliance for Retired Americans. Carol Bailey was preceded in death by her parents; older brother Thomas; sisters in law Helen Bailey and Gertrude Bailey; and brother in law Howard Luton. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jerry Bailey; daughters Amy Bailey (Richard Lintermans) and Keri (Jeff) Askew Bailey; grandson Christopher Bailey; sisters Lucille Luton and Janet (Bill) Hawver; brother Alan (Sue) Conklin; more than a dozen nieces and nephews, and many beloved friends who are as close as family. In light of the current pandemic, a public memorial service is planned for the one-year anniversary of her passing. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Carol's honor to an organization that represents her values and energy.