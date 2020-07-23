1/1
Carol (Clark) Thomas
1952 - 2020
Carol (Clark) Thomas September 9, 1952 - June 29, 2020 On June 29, 2020 Carol (Clark) Thomas; beloved mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and teacher, passed away peace-fully after two years of battling stage IV cancer. Carol was the third and youngest child born to Lowell and Audrey Clark on September 9, 1952. She attended Pioneer High School in San Jose, where she demonstrated her adventurous spirit early on by becoming a foreign exchange student living in Columbia for half of her senior year. Carol went to Cottey College in Missouri, joined the P.E.O. sisterhood and was the pitcher on the Comet's fast-pitch softball team. In her junior year, Carol transferred to the University of California, Berkeley where she joined the Pi Beta Phi Sorority and earned a BA in Education and teaching credential in 1975. Carol was a dedicated teacher in the Lodi Unified School District for 42 years. She became an early literacy expert and pioneered the Reading Recovery Program in her district. When asked by a colleague how many of her students learned to read, she was known to proudly reply, "All of them!" Carol also became a certified BTSA (Beginning Teacher Support Association) teacher mentoring and supporting numerous new teachers entering the field. Carol was a proud and loving mother; both her children followed in her footsteps, to UC Berkeley and together they shared a love for all things blue and gold. As an avid sports fan, a high point in Carol's last year was celebrating the Bears' Big Game victory and return of the axe. Carol served as president of the Cal Club of the San Joaquin County for many years; hosting speakers and events to raise money for scholarships for local high school students going to UC Berkeley. Carol quoted her father's words regularly, which became not only a family motto, but a way of life, "Every day get your three F's: fun, fellowship, and fresh air." Carol will be remembered by many as a kind and supportive friend with a joyful spirit. She loved decorating her house festively and entertaining her bridge club friends. She shared a passion for reading with her, "Women of Words," book club and never missed the latest Broadway musical at the Music Circus Broadway on Tour. Carol loved to travel and experience the world. She lived an inspirational life, remaining positive and optimistic every day. Her spirit will surely live on in those who survive her. Carol is survived by her two children; Calin Thomas (Meg) of Portola Valley, CA and Lindsay Thomas of Menlo Park, CA; her three grandchildren Catherine, Amelia, and Harper Thomas, and her siblings Janet Pfeiffer (Jim) of Los Gatos, CA and Tom Clark (Pam) of Redlands, CA. In lieu of flowers or gifts please consider a donation to one of the following organizations: The Cal Alumni Scholarship Fund or The American Cancer Society. A celebration of Carol's life will be organized when it is safe for large groups to gather again.

Published in The Record on Jul. 23, 2020.
8 entries
July 23, 2020
Calin, I remember your mother with great fondness when she was a parent os a student of mine(you) and also as a colleague working for Lodi Unified. I was struck by her energy and positive attitude about life in general. Her kids were her life as I am sure her grand babies were as well. I am sorry sorry for your loss. Your mom was one of a kind.
Barbara Barber
Friend
July 23, 2020
Carol was pur neighbor for 31 years. She walked daily and always had a smile to share. She will be remembered fondly. Our condolences to Calin & Lindsey.
Roy & Glenna Morrow
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
I had the pleasure to work with Carol for my first two years of teaching in public school. She was a joy to work with and was always willing to answer a question or teach me something new. She was always smiling and zipping around campus with her cup of coffee. She always had a cheery word to share and loved to share about her grandchildren. She will be missed.
Melinda Mahurin
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Carol was such a dedicated teacher and an inspiration to all of us who shared her love of literacy. She has changed the lives of many children! Gob bless Carol!
Susan A Thomas
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Carol helped inspire my passion for teaching literacy to my students at the beginning of my career. Her voice and smile are clear in my mind as I’d often see her at district related events. We never left a group of people without joking that my daughter was named after her (Carole Thomas). Carol was a wonderful woman to know.
Jennifer Thomas
Coworker
July 23, 2020
I will always remember Carol, with deep gratitude, for supporting and caring for me after the loss of my dad. She and a couple of other teachers made sure I made it through the school year, taking care of my students and giving me emotional support. I can honestly state that except for that lovely memory, I don’t remember teaching that year. May God hold Carol in the palm of His hand as she did for others.

Carlos and Gayle Delgado
Carlos Delgado
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Carol's passion and expertise were inspiration to us early in our teaching careers. Even more passionate when talking Cal and kids! luv Michael n Nancy Coughlin
Michael Coughlin
Friend
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Maria Tapia
Coworker
