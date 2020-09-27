1/2
Carol Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Young Mar. 10, 1953 - Sept. 22, 2020 Carol Young passed away September 22, 2020. She was born on March 10, 1953 to Jack and Constance Young. Carol is survived by her mother, Constance; brother Gordon and sisters Gloria, Jeanne (Brian), Joanne and Cathy (Richard); 3 nieces, Dr. Jennifer Melidone (Raff), Keri Santiago (Nick) and Kelly Oakes (Matt); great- grandnephews, Matthew, Anthony, Ethan, Luca, Charlie, and great grandniece, Morgan. She taught for Stockton Unified for 37 years at Zachary Taylor and John Tyler Schools. Her commitment to excellence was a reflection of her life. Carol was kind and caring even tempered and patient, she put other people's needs over hers. She was especially protective over her brother Gordon. While ill, she apologized for being an inconvenience. She cared for the family and five generations of dogs. Carol took charge of their care. At Carol's request, there will be no service. Donations may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA 95204.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved