Carol Young Mar. 10, 1953 - Sept. 22, 2020 Carol Young passed away September 22, 2020. She was born on March 10, 1953 to Jack and Constance Young. Carol is survived by her mother, Constance; brother Gordon and sisters Gloria, Jeanne (Brian), Joanne and Cathy (Richard); 3 nieces, Dr. Jennifer Melidone (Raff), Keri Santiago (Nick) and Kelly Oakes (Matt); great- grandnephews, Matthew, Anthony, Ethan, Luca, Charlie, and great grandniece, Morgan. She taught for Stockton Unified for 37 years at Zachary Taylor and John Tyler Schools. Her commitment to excellence was a reflection of her life. Carol was kind and caring even tempered and patient, she put other people's needs over hers. She was especially protective over her brother Gordon. While ill, she apologized for being an inconvenience. She cared for the family and five generations of dogs. Carol took charge of their care. At Carol's request, there will be no service. Donations may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA 95204.



