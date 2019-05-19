|
Carole M. Gillespie
July 18, 1943 May 12, 2019
Carole M. Gillespie passed away in Stockton, CA on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the age of 75. She was born and raised in Stockton and worked in residential real estate for many years. She later owned Simoni's Bar and Grill where she loved visiting with guests. Carole
enjoyed cooking, gardening,
entertaining and spending time with family, friends and her two cats, Max and Squeaky. She is
survived by her daughters, Gaylene Furgison of Stockton, Lisa (Peter) Sullivan of Palo Alto, Charise Gillespie of Saratoga and her son, Walter Kaiser of Stockton, her grandchildren Jeff
(Cheryl) Furgison, Kristopher (Kristi) Furgison, Zachary Cooper, Nicholas Sullivan, Alec Sullivan, Mikinos Vasquez and 6 great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service,
Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 12:00 pm at DeYoung Memorial
Chapel, 601 N. California St., Stockton, CA 95202.
Online guest book at deyoungmemorialchapel.com
Published in The Record from May 19 to May 22, 2019