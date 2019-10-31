|
Caroline Martinez Armond Oct. 27, 1924 - Sept. 5, 2019 Caroline, a 94 year old resident of Stockton passed away on September 5, 2019. Caroline was born October 27, 1924 and was a lifelong resident of Stockton, CA. Throughout her life, Caroline demonstrated compassion, empathy and humility with all those she came into contact with. A graveside ceremony will take place at the San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, 719 E. Harding Way, Stockton, CA on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019