|
|
Caroline Ramos Jacques Jan. 17, 1940 - Nov. 6, 2019 Carol Jacques passed away peacefully in the care of angels at Hospice House on Nov. 6, 2019 at the age of 79. A lifelong resident of Stockton, Carol was Co-Owner of A & E Liquors from 1969 - 1973, Gemco employee from 1976 - 1986, Owner of Top Value Market (Lodi) from 1986 - 1989 and an Administrative Assistant at Sharpe Army Depot from 1990 until her retirement in 2004. Carol was also a member of Club Portuguese of Stockton. Carol's most treasured attributes were her selfless heart and love of her family, who were her entire world. She was the truest example of a matriarch. Carol was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Ernie; parents, David and Mary Ramos; sister, Frances Ramos and brother, David Ramos. She is survived by her children, Debra (Jim) Jacques Wallace, Michael and David (Mel) Jacques; her grandchildren, Matthew (Monica) and Erin Spoonhour, Ben (Hollie) Jacques and Sara (Anthony) Munoz, Nathan and Philip Jacques; her great-grandchildren, Ruby Caroline and Charlie Spoonhour, Hazel, Fallon and Oliver Jacques and Elena Munoz. A Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi with viewing beginning at 8:30 AM. Reception to follow. Donations suggested in Carol's memory to Hospice of San Joaquin.
Published in The Record from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019