Carolyn Jean Luevano
May 14, 1930 - February 23, 2019
Carolyn Jean Luevano, 88,
passed away peacefully on
February 23, 2019, in Stockton, CA. Carolyn was the
youngest of 4 children born in Stockton to Violet and
Carroll Burns. She graduated Stockton High School in
1947. She married Manuel Luevano in 1949. Together
they had 3 children. The family moved to San Jose in 1955.
Carolyn went to work at Owens Corning in Santa Clara as
an executive secretary, retiring in 1985 after 25 years of
service. In her free time she
enjoyed gardening, golfing,
travelling, spending time with
family and friends, and,
especially, thoroughly reading her daily newspaper.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and her
3 brothers: Robert (Bob),
Carl William (Bill), and Donald
(Don). She is survived by her children: Michael Luevano
of Goodyear, AZ, David Luevano (Gladys) of San Jose
and Carol Stout (Ray) of Twain Harte, along with 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Service will be held in the
chapel at Park View Cemetery in Manteca on Friday, March 29th at 11 am.
Published in The Record on Mar. 10, 2019