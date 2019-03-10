Home

Park View Cemetery & Funeral Home
3661 E. French Camp Road
Manteca, CA 95336
(209) 982-1611
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
chapel at Park View Cemetery
Manteca, CA
Carolyn Jean Luevano

Carolyn Jean Luevano Obituary
Carolyn Jean Luevano

May 14, 1930 - February 23, 2019

Carolyn Jean Luevano, 88,

passed away peacefully on

February 23, 2019, in Stockton, CA. Carolyn was the

youngest of 4 children born in Stockton to Violet and

Carroll Burns. She graduated Stockton High School in

1947. She married Manuel Luevano in 1949. Together

they had 3 children. The family moved to San Jose in 1955.

Carolyn went to work at Owens Corning in Santa Clara as

an executive secretary, retiring in 1985 after 25 years of

service. In her free time she

enjoyed gardening, golfing,

travelling, spending time with

family and friends, and,

especially, thoroughly reading her daily newspaper.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and her

3 brothers: Robert (Bob),

Carl William (Bill), and Donald

(Don). She is survived by her children: Michael Luevano

of Goodyear, AZ, David Luevano (Gladys) of San Jose

and Carol Stout (Ray) of Twain Harte, along with 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Service will be held in the

chapel at Park View Cemetery in Manteca on Friday, March 29th at 11 am.
Published in The Record on Mar. 10, 2019
