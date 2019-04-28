Home

Jun. 10, 1925 - Apr. 21, 2019

Carolyn June Schingler, age 93, passed away April 21, 2019,

surrounded by her loving family.

She was born to the late Jesse and Elsie Lease, June 10, 1925, in Stockton, California. She attended Victory Grammar School, Stockton High School, College of Pacific, and San Jose State University. She taught school at David Bixler on

Union Island and substituted for many years. In her later life she loved being a teacher's aid at

Lincoln Elementary School, retiring in her 80's. She was a

Brownie, Girl Scout, and Cub Scout Leader. She was active in Lincoln Elementary PTA. She belonged to Omega Nu Sorority, Quail Lakes Baptist Church, and Stockton Water Ski Club. She enjoyed gardening, waterskiing, tennis, and exercising. She was always positive, loved to laugh, enjoyed any food she ate, enjoyed beach days, painting, reading, playing games, and most of all loved being with her family and friends.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband Henry H. Schingler of 56 years, son Bruse Schingler, granddaughter Sara Spinelli, and daughter-in-law Marylou Schingler. She is survived by her brother, Bob Lease (Sue); children, Judy Schingler, Robert Schingler (Mary Brown), and Richard Schingler; Grandchildren James Schingler, Taryn Kinney (Dale), Jason Schingler (Kristan), Robbie Schingler (Jessy), Abbey Elias (Shannon), Rachel

Schingler, Richard R. Schingler, Sami Schingler, and Justice Schingler. She also is survived by 4 great-grandchildren who were the joy of her life.

A special thanks to Yolanda Tindell, Landa Pichinte, Denise Kost, and Hospice of San Joaquin. She has given many wonderful memories to all who knew and loved her. She will be missed.

There will be private services. In lieu of flowers please support .
Published in The Record on Apr. 28, 2019
