Carolyn Mayer Steinmetz May 3, 1929 - January 1, 2020 Carolyn Steinmetz passed on New Year's Day 2020 at age 90. She lived in Stockton, CA from 1961 to 2015. Born May 3, 1929 in Providence, Rhode Island to Albert and Mildred Young Mayer, Carolyn grew up the middle of three children in the nearby town of Cranston, RI. Carolyn received a degree from Boston's School of Fashion Design in Boston, then became a buyer in NYC. She met and married Richard Ashley Steinmetz and eventually settled in Stockton, CA where they raised their 3 children. Carolyn received her master's degree in Education from the University of the Pacific and taught art and ESL for Stockton Public Schools until her retirement. Carolyn was an avid artist proficient in ceramics, drawing, silk screen, sewing, and more. Travel played a big role in Carolyn's life and visited more than fifty countries. She also loved music and sang in various choirs. She served on the Stockton Heritage Board and taught art at the Community Center for the Blind. In 2015 she moved to a Portland retirement community to be near her daughter Kristin. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, sister Constance, husband Dick, and daughter Karen. She is survived by her daughter Kristin, son Erik, and their families as well as her brother Albert. Remembrances may be made to a favorite arts or music organization. Private interment next to her husband will be held this Spring at San Joaquin Military Cemetery in Santa Nella.
Published in The Record on Feb. 16, 2020