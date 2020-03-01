|
|
Carolyn Smythe Van Dyke 1925 - 2020 Carolyn Smythe Van Dyke, a native of Stockton, died peacefully on February 27 at the age of 94. Four of her grown children stayed with her until the end, talking to her, hoping she was listening and understanding our expressions of love. Mrs. Van Dyke was the daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Hudson Smythe of Stockton and the wife of the late Fredrick Steele Van Dyke of Stockton. She is survived by her five children, Juliana Leslie, Ben Van Dyke, Sally DeMoss, David Van Dyke and Claude Van Dyke, plus 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Mrs. Van Dyke was a graduate of Stanford University She started her higher education at UC Berkeley where she was a writer for the Daily Cal. She covered varsity sports which was the first time a woman was given this assignment. Although there were very few men on campus due to WWII, it was still a distinction. She received recognition for her writing and was very proud of this. During the war she transferred to the University of Nevada where she enrolled in the Women's Air Corp. and trained as a pilot to help the war effort. After the war ended she finished her education at Stanford. At the age of 50, with no formal work experience, she was hired by San Joaquin County to head up the Volunteer Services Program for the County. She handled Toys for Tots, Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for the needy, raised money for Mary Graham Hall and placed volunteers in all the dining halls. Her volunteers were men and women on probation from prison and she treated them with respect and good wishes. She created a day care system for women who needed to leave their children and used volunteers to take care of them. Many of her workers continued to volunteer for her after their probationary period was completed and she went out of her way to help them gain employment when they left. She retired at the age of 65. After retirement, Mrs. Van Dyke began her second career as a writer, completing 10 brilliant novels in 10 years. All of them are published by Amazon Kindle. She managed this while swimming every day and farming her walnut orchard with her husband and son. In 1980 she joined her family's sport and became a masters swimmer never having swum a lap before that. With two hip replacements, a knee replacement and two serious back surgeries she managed to make her way to the World Masters Championship in 2007. She won a third- place medal in a grueling 200- meter event. We believe that swimming contributed greatly to her long and vital life. She and her husband loved swimming and enjoyed all the swimmers who they swam with for years. Aside from swimming and writing, Mrs. Van Dyke's real passion was farming her walnut orchard in Lockeford with her husband, Fred and son, Claude. They built a house on the Mokelumne River in 2005 so they could live among the trees. She loved her home and with Claude as her devoted caregiver and companion, she was able to live there until she died. She also loved all the trees and actually named some of them. She cared for the orchard as if they were her family. We often laughed that she didn't have just 5 children but 1505, counting all the trees. Our mother is now resting in peace and she made this world a better place for all who knew her. She was a wonderful woman and a great American. We will celebrate her life with a small family gathering and will sprinkle her ashes among the trees she loved so much. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Mar. 1, 2020