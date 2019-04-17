|
|
Carolyne Cooper Haas
Apr. 14, 1937 - Apr. 13, 2019
Carol, 81 a native Stocktonian, was born and raised in Stockton where she lived her entire life. She attended Stockton High School, Class of 1954. Carol
attended Cal Berkely and
graduated from Sac. State
University where she received her Bachelor's in Education.
Carol was preceded in death by Ernest Haas, her husband of 54 years. She is survived by
daughters, Paula Haas Miller (San Diego), Pamela Haas Closs (Brian) of Stockton; Sister Jackie Cooper Pizitz (Ron) of Thousand Oaks; Grandchildren Daniel Johnson & Nicholas Closs of Stockton, Jason Miller (Kelsi), Joshua Miller, Julie Gaughran (Jack) of San Diego; Aunt Geri Berkman of Stockton; Sister-in-law, Faye Kushins, of Stockton.
Internment will be at 10:30 am at Temple Israel Cemetary, 1110 E. Acacia St, Stockton, CA. Memorial service to follow at 12:00 noon at Temple Israel, 5105 N. El Dorado St, Stockton, CA. The family suggests
memorial contributions in her memory be made to Hospice of
San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA OR Temple Israel.
Published in The Record on Apr. 17, 2019