Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
(209) 466-8075
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
View Map

Carrie De Paoli


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carrie De Paoli Obituary
Carrie M. De Paoli Sept. 3 1933 - Sept. 8 2019 Carrie passed away on Sunday September 8, 2019 at the age of 86 in Stockton, CA. She is survived by 2 siblings, numerous nieces and nephews. Carrie is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and 3 siblings. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, and aunt and will be dearly missed. A Viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 10-12pm followed by a Funeral Service at 12pm at DeYoung Memorial Chapel 601 N. California St. Stockton, CA. A graveside service will follow at Cherokee Memorial Park immediately following the Funeral service.
logo

Published in The Record on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now