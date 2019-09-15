|
|
Carrie M. De Paoli Sept. 3 1933 - Sept. 8 2019 Carrie passed away on Sunday September 8, 2019 at the age of 86 in Stockton, CA. She is survived by 2 siblings, numerous nieces and nephews. Carrie is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and 3 siblings. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, and aunt and will be dearly missed. A Viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 10-12pm followed by a Funeral Service at 12pm at DeYoung Memorial Chapel 601 N. California St. Stockton, CA. A graveside service will follow at Cherokee Memorial Park immediately following the Funeral service.
Published in The Record on Sept. 15, 2019