Carrol Robertson
Carrol Robertson May 18, 1938 - August 27, 2020 Carrol Robertson, 82, passed surrounded by his loving family on August 27, 2020. In heaven, he is reunited with his late daughter, Carol. He leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Wanda and his daughter Kelly Dufall of Manteca. He was blessed with two granddaughters, Cheyenne Dufall of Manteca and Ronda (Carlos) Granados of Stockton. He had 3 great-grandchildren: Kyli, Karli and Nate Granados and two brothers, Billy Freeman of Nebraska and Roy Freeman of Empire, California. Carrol retired from the San Joaquin Sheriff's Department where he spent over 33 years doing the job he loved, that of a Deputy Sheriff. He was a generous man who loved donating to various charities. He had a love for animals and gardening. He was a history buff who enjoyed war novels. Carrol loved to eat and always enjoyed a good meal. It was his family, however, that was most special to him. He was a devoted family man who loved spending time with his girls. P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the Robertson Family. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the viewing is private. However, there will be a Graveside Service on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1pm at Park View Cemetery in French Camp, California. An online condolence book is available at www.plfryandson.com


Published in The Record on Sep. 1, 2020.
