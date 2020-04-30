|
|
Catherine Fidel Juano 1938 - 2020 Catherine Fidel Juano, a resident of the Morada area, died Sunday the 26th of April. She was born in 1938 in Santa Maria, California to Miguel Lopez and Erlinda Mallorga-Lopez. While attending San Joaquin Delta College she met the love of her life, Tom Juano her husband of 37 years. She was a very hard worker. She owned and managed the Delta Deli and Restaurant at the Don Quick / Marina Market. She later worked in the membership department at Costco for 11 years until she retired. While working she also managed the family's rental houses for over 40 years. Catherine loved good food and having large family gatherings at her home during the holidays. Christmas was her favorite holiday. She loved a large Christmas tree and decorating the whole house. She was an amazing cook, relished cooking for the family, sitting around the dinner table enjoying the food, and having a great time. She cherished our family traditions of turkey tacos after Thanksgiving, crafting Christmas ornaments, making tamales, and many others. Catherine loved spending time with her cousins at the Mariachi concerts in Las Vegas or Reno with her cousin Cata, who was like a sister. She enjoyed her Jackson trips with her sister-in-law Louise Castoe and her luncheons with her grammar school "Cronies". She liked spending the evenings knitting and doing needle point. She was an avid reader of crime novels. Catherine loved living in Morada. She enjoyed spending time in her backyard reading, and taking naps in the hammock. Catherine was a wonderful mother to her 4 children; Tara Juano, Terrence Juano, Derric Juano, and preceded in death by Tisa Juano. She loved her 2 grandchildren Terra Juano and Christopher Juano. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95204. The funeral service will be attended by immediate family only due to the Coronavirus restrictions. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Published in The Record on Apr. 30, 2020