Cayetana "Cie" Carolina Gutierrez December 25, 1919 - December 25, 2019 Cayetana "Cie" Gutierrez was born Christmas Day in 1919 in El Paso, Texas to Adelaida and Manuel Avila and passed away on Christmas Day 2019. Cie came to Stockton, CA when she was 2 years old. She graduated Stockton High School in 1939. Cie married her loving husband Tony Gutierrez in June of 1941. They were married 64 years until his passing in 2005. Together they had three children. Cie is preceded in death by her son, Daniel Gutierrez; daughter, Irene Woodill; siblings, Al, Fred, and Manuel Avila; and sisters, Mary Rezonable and Lurdes Madrid. Cie was a homemaker until her children started school. She worked in local canneries and Diamond Walnut. She then attended Stockton College and received certification as a bilingual Teacher's Aide. After working several years for Stockton Unified School District she became a Home Health Aide and then an Eligibility Worker for the San Joaquin Welfare Department. She retired in 1985 and she and Tony moved to Escondido, CA. They moved back to Stockton in 1987. Cie enjoyed watching her novelas, playing bingo, casinos and shopping. She was an excellent seamstress and was always dressed to the nines. She loved garden parties where she enjoyed her favorite Manhattan cocktail. Cie never met a stranger and will be greeted by many when she reaches heaven. She was a devout Catholic and prayed everyday for those she loved and those in need. Cie is survived by her son, Anthony J. Gutierrez; daughter-in-law, Patricia Gutierrez; and also her loving grandchildren, Lisa Gotelli (Keith Cole), Xapuri Villapudua (Armando), Rob Gotelli, Tana Ward (John), Tony F. Gutierrez (Joanna), Devin and Cameron Woodill, Aaron and Stacie Woodill; and her former son-in-law, Dave Woodill (Maria). She is also survived by her loving great-grandchildren, Alex Bennett, Lauren Bowling (Taylor), Iliana, Daniela, Armando, Gabe and Roman Villapudua, Ocean and Ryder Gutierrez, Cash and Bode Ward, Sebastian Gotelli, McKenna and Kanon Woodill, Elizabeth and Jonathan Woodill. The family especially thanks nieces, Cynthia Avila, Diane Batres, Monica Messick, Joann Schmidt, Theresa Crawford, and the late Mary "Cha Cha" Clement for their loving care over the last several years. Also, we thank the staff at Oakmont Assisted Living where Cie lived for 6 years and Vitas Hospice and Wagner Heights Care Facility. A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Casa Bonita Funeral Home at 6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Annunciation at 10 AM. Committal will be private. In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made to the Children's Museum of Stockton or . Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Jan. 12, 2020