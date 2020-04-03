Home

Cecil Edward Sutton


1933 - 2020
Cecil Edward Sutton Obituary
Cecil Edward Sutton Mar. 16, 1933 - Mar. 23, 2020 Cecil Edward Sutton, 87, of Pioneer, CA, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Kit Carson Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jackson, CA. He was born in Stockton, CA on March 16, 1933, a son of the late Alta E. (Ambrose) and Irving C. Sutton. Cecil attended Stockton High School, served in the U.S. Army for 3 years (1952-1955). His hobbies included; Playing the saxophone, harmonica, and riding motorcycles. Cecil is survived by wife of 67 years Barbara; sons, Randall (Lonna) Sutton of (Ripon, CA), Lawrence (Christine) Sutton of (Modesto,CA); grand-children; Tevani Sousa (Michael), Janai Guthmiller (Ray), Nicole Sutton, Melissa Sutton, and 6 great grandchildren. Private interment will take place at Amador Memorial Cemetery, Pioneer, CA.
Published in The Record on Apr. 3, 2020
