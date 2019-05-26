|
|
Celedonio
De Leon, Sr.
Oct. 29, 1944 - May 18, 2019
Celedonio De Leon, Sr., 74 of Stockton passed away Saturday May 18, 2019 at UC Davis
Medical Center in Sacramento, CA. Celedonio was born on
October 29, 1944 to Jose Guadalupe and Gumecinda (Saenz) De Leon in Mercedes, Texas. On June 21, 1965, he married Rosalia (Garcia) De Leon. Celedonio lived in Weslaco, Texas, Defiance, Ohio, and in the Central Valley of
California most of his life. He worked the fields and served as a foreman for a Concrete
Company before retiring out in 2005. He was a member of the San Joaquin Farm Bureau from 1983-1998. Celedonio was a member and volunteer of St. Linus Church. He was a Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland
Indians fan and loved baseball. He enjoyed playing and
coaching for Cal-Mex Baseball for many years. Often he would spend his time with family and friends at Stribley and Oak Parks. He will be remembered for his kind heart and love for dancing and celebrating with
family and friends.
Celedonio is survived by his
children, daughters Sylvia De Leon and Christine Mejia
(Salvador) of Stockton CA, son Celedonio Sal, Jr. (Martha) of Roseville CA, Grandchildren
Alfredo Arzabal (Adilene),
Christina Arzabal-Barreto
(Christian), Anthony Arzabal (Cristina), Christina Mejia,
Salvador Mejia, Jr. (Autumn), Isaac Mejia, Isabella De Leon, Julian De Leon, and great
grandchild Benjamin Arzabal. He was Padrino to seventeen God children and Tio to many nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers Jose G. Jr., Renato, Gonzalo, Reynaldo, Arturo, Ramon De Leon and
sister Eloisa Veloquio.
Family is coordinating private services.
Published in The Record on May 26, 2019