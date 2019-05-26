Home

POWERED BY

Celedonio De Leon Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Celedonio De Leon Sr. Obituary
Celedonio

De Leon, Sr.

Oct. 29, 1944 - May 18, 2019

Celedonio De Leon, Sr., 74 of Stockton passed away Saturday May 18, 2019 at UC Davis

Medical Center in Sacramento, CA. Celedonio was born on

October 29, 1944 to Jose Guadalupe and Gumecinda (Saenz) De Leon in Mercedes, Texas. On June 21, 1965, he married Rosalia (Garcia) De Leon. Celedonio lived in Weslaco, Texas, Defiance, Ohio, and in the Central Valley of

California most of his life. He worked the fields and served as a foreman for a Concrete

Company before retiring out in 2005. He was a member of the San Joaquin Farm Bureau from 1983-1998. Celedonio was a member and volunteer of St. Linus Church. He was a Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland

Indians fan and loved baseball. He enjoyed playing and

coaching for Cal-Mex Baseball for many years. Often he would spend his time with family and friends at Stribley and Oak Parks. He will be remembered for his kind heart and love for dancing and celebrating with

family and friends.

Celedonio is survived by his

children, daughters Sylvia De Leon and Christine Mejia

(Salvador) of Stockton CA, son Celedonio Sal, Jr. (Martha) of Roseville CA, Grandchildren

Alfredo Arzabal (Adilene),

Christina Arzabal-Barreto

(Christian), Anthony Arzabal (Cristina), Christina Mejia,

Salvador Mejia, Jr. (Autumn), Isaac Mejia, Isabella De Leon, Julian De Leon, and great

grandchild Benjamin Arzabal. He was Padrino to seventeen God children and Tio to many nephews and nieces.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers Jose G. Jr., Renato, Gonzalo, Reynaldo, Arturo, Ramon De Leon and

sister Eloisa Veloquio.

Family is coordinating private services.
Published in The Record on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.