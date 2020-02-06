|
In Memory of Celia Saucedo Feb. 6, 2004 Mom, today is 16 years since you passed and I've missed so much. Your voice, your laughter, to see your smile again. To feel your kisses on my forehead, to see you sitting in you chair watching Spanish soap operas, and to listen to your stories of years gone by. You were kind to everyone, you would see someone in need of help and you were there for them, even to give your last dollar or someone to talk to. I grew up seeing your love and feeling your love Mom. I will never forget you. You're now home. Love you always Cleo
Published in The Record on Feb. 6, 2020