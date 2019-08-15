|
Channing M. Eayrs Dec. 5, 1952 - Aug. 1, 2019 Channing M. Eayrs passed away suddenly on Aug. 1, 2019. He was born in Stockton, CA to Chester and Bess Eayrs. Chan graduated from Stagg High School, CSU Fresno and the Advanced Agriculture Banking School at Iowa State University. He had a 40+ year career in banking and general contracting. Chan is survived by his daughters, Keegan Rauzi (Chris) and Kendall Eayrs; beloved granddaughter, Avelina Rauzi; brother, Ronald Eayrs; sister, Kim Eayrs-Costa (Louie); nephews and nieces, Kiah Eayrs, Ansel Eayrs, Matthew Costa, Christine Costa and Elxsis Eayrs. Chan enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and especially his granddaughter, Avelina. He loved to travel and enjoyed his recent adventures camping in his RV. He especially enjoyed annual family summer vacations at the beach in Aptos. He knew no stranger and was always willing to help a friend. Chan was a wonderful father, grandfather (Papa), brother, uncle and trusted friend who will be forever missed by us all. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thurs., Aug. 22nd at the Stockton Golf and Country Club at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in The Record from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019