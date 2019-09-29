Home

Charles E. Pyle Jr.

Charles E. Pyle Jr. Oct. 4, 1941 - Sept. 11, 2019 Charles Edward Pyle Jr, age 77, of Lodi lost his battle with cancer on Sept. 11th. Born in French Camp, CA, he graduated from Lodi High in 1959. Son of Charles E. Pyle Sr. and Anna Catherine Collier Pyle. He is survived by his loving sister, Carol Ann Pyle Van Belzen; his son, Edward; his dear special friend, Patricia Anderson; as well as many cousins. He was a loyal member of I.B.E.W. local 595 for over 40 years and retired from Bockmon and Woody. Charles (Sparky) was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hike, kayak, fish, camp and study the stars. Charles was a member of Sierra Club, Lodi Historical Society, San Joaquin Historical Society, a Micke Grove Tractor and Electrical Volunteer, Stockton Rod and Gun Club, Stockton Elk Club and his biggest passion ever as a volunteer master electrian and worker on the restoration of the U.S.S. Lucid, a mine sweeper. For information regarding his Celebration of life on Oct. 26th, contact: goirish325@sbcglobal.net. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stockton Maritime Museum, 4290 Cherokee Rd. Stockton, CA, 95215.
Published in The Record from Sept. 29 to Oct. 7, 2019
