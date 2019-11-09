|
Charles E. Seaich July 20, 1932 - Nov. 4, 2019 Charles Edward Seaich and Elizabeth Joanne Whitaker married May 30, 1953 and celebrated their 66th anniversary this last May 30th. They are still living in a house that they built themselves doing most labor with some help from family and friends. There they raised four children, Susan German, Timothy Seaich, Cyndia Owens and John Seaich. He attended many local schools including Lotta Grunsky Grammar School, Stockton High and Stockt-on Junior College. Charles was committed to the U.S. Navy for twelve years. When released from active navy duty, they moved to Sacramento where he worked for Pacific Bell for 42 1/2 years in various departments. He medically retired August 1, 1998 due to cancer. It finally won out over him November 4, 2019. January 3, 1970, both he and Liz were baptized as Jehovah's Witnesses and have served faithfully for over 50 years. They have one grandson, Aaron Owens and one great-granddaughter, Ava Evangeline Owens. He leaves to mourn his passing family, friends and relatives. There will be a Memorial Service held in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 7709 Walerga Rd., Antelope, CA 95843, on November 23, 2019 at 3PM. Chapel of the Valley
Published in The Record on Nov. 9, 2019