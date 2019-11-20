|
|
Charles "Bud" Eugene Behrens September 9, 1931 - November 2, 2019 Bud passed away peacefully at his Stockton home. He was born in Kampsville, Illinois to Esther and William H. Behrens. After graduating from Stockton High School, he earned a Bachelor of Music and a Master of Music Degree from College of the Pacific. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and was a member of the 33rd Army Band stationed in Germany. A music teacher in Stockton for 30 years, his final assignment of 22 years was as Band Director at Edison High School. His bands were consistently recognized for their outstanding musicianship and performance. One achievement he was especially proud of was that jazz band was scheduled as a regular class. This was the first school to do so in the area. He played clarinet as a member of the Stockton Symphony for 37 years and was on the staff of Pacific Music Camp for many years. Bud and Mary Ann (nee Harvey), his wife of 62 years, were proud parents of two daughters. Stephanie Carol survives him and Johanna Marie Smith preceded him in death. Son-in-law, James Harrison and sister, Nancy Carol Behrens also preceded him in death. Bud and Mary Ann shared a passion for Porsche sports cars. They were active members of Porsche Club of America for 45 years and took leadership roles on local, regional and national levels. They crisscrossed the country enjoying the open road and the ever-changing landscape plus partaking in national Porsche events. They were skilled autocrossers, often teaching driving techniques to other enthusiasts and twice traveled (by plane) to Chile to instruct on racetracks. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Hospice of San Joaquin. Friends and former students are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Sunday, November 24th at 1:00PM at the Stockton Elks Club, 8900 Thornton Road.
Published in The Record on Nov. 20, 2019