Charles "Chuck" Frederick Spiekerman Oct. 16, 1962 Aug. 9, 2019 Charles "Chuck" Frederick Spiekerman passed away at the age of 56 in a tragic mountain climbing accident while traversing the rugged Picket Range in the North Cascades Mountains in Washington State. Chuck was born in Stockton, California on October 16, 1962 to Robert and Nancy Spiekerman. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1980; Santa Clara University (B.S. Mathematics) in 1984; University of Virginia (M.A. Mathematics) in 1986; and University of Washington (Ph.D. Biostatistics) in 1995. Throughout his adult life, Chuck worked as an educator, adding biostatistical research to his repertoire in the early 90's at the University of Washington (UW). Prior to enrolling at the UW, he taught Mathematics at Chabot College, Cabrillo College and Santa Clara University. After completing his doctoral studies, Chuck worked as a research scientist at the University of Washington for over 20 years, primarily in the UW School of Dentistry. Areas of investigation included pediatric dental health, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. He made major contributions to studies published in a number of academic journals including the Journal of the American Statistical Association (JASA) and the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Chuck also taught biostatistics and provided instruction in clinical research methods to dentistry faculty, licensed doctors and dentists, graduate students and undergraduates, not only at UW, but nationally and internationally (traveling to Thailand, Laos, Peru and Mexico). Chuck became an outdoorsman early in life, spending time at the family cabin in Tamarack, and hiking, backpacking, and skiing in the Sierras. Chuck's passion for technical rock climbing began in the summer of 1991 and continued until his death. He was a highly skilled, meticulous, safe, determined, energetic climber, known for scoping out great routes and being an encouraging and adventurous climbing partner. Over the years, Chuck climbed all over the US and Canada (as well as some South East Asian and South American routes) but was most passionate about the North Cascades in Washington. An active member of the Pacific Northwest climbing community, he moderated online climbing boards and was known to have a penchant for writing detailed, entertaining trip reports. Chuck will be remembered for his dry wit, intelligence, logical and strategic approach to almost everything, thoughtful frugality, kindness and support of others, dedication to his two children and his family, eclectic taste in music (from Hank Williams to the Melvins to punk rock), board game prowess, occasional instigation of mischief, political astuteness and banter, daily breakfast of Grape-Nuts, and so much more. His family, friends, colleagues, and fellow climbers will remember Chuck with love and deep respect. We wish he could have stayed with us so much longer. Chuck was predeceased by his father, Robert Spiekerman (1930- 2007) and is survived by his mother, Nancy Spiekerman; his wife of 26 years, Mary Emond; his two children, Stephanie and Conrad; his sisters, Susie Todd and Sally Hutley; his aunt Carol Muller; and cousins, nephews and nieces. A scholarship fund has been set up to honor Chuck's contributions to the UW Summer Institute in Clinical Research Methods, which will provide Spiekerman scholarships to dental faculty from developing countries. Contributions can be sent to the Charles (Chuck) Spiekerman Scholarship Fund, School of Dentistry Office of Advancement and External Affairs, 1959 NE Pacific St., Box 357137, Seattle, WA 98195-7137. Memorial service dates will be posted at molesfarewelltributes.com in the near future.
Published in The Record on Sept. 1, 2019