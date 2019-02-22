|
|
Charles T. Wollenhaupt
Nov. 11, 1935 - Feb. 16, 2019
Charles T. Wollenhaupt, 83, born in San Francisco, CA, on November 11, 1935. He fought until the very end passing on February 16, 2019. Tears of
sadness came over the love of his life for 66 years MaryAnn F. Wollenhaupt, their six children and spouses. Charles is
preceded in death by parents Charles Wollenhaupt and
Miriam Thurston Wollenhaupt.
Charles worked hard, went on to college earning his degree in engineering at Delta College. He worked for San Joaquin County Public Works in various positions. His passion for safety of drivers, care of streets and roads led him to the position of Traffic Engineer. In his later years with the County, he was handling flood control issues, spanning a career of 33 years.
Being an avid reader, Charles had a vast knowledge in many interests including history,
antique cars, and aviation.
His dry sense of humor would catch most off guard.
Charles is loved by MaryAnn F. Wollenhaupt, six children and spouses: Jeanne and Tom Geigle, Cindy Wimer, Stacey and Roman Strauther, Charlene Sinacora, Charles L. Wollenhaupt, Christine and Farouk Edun, his sister Judy
Albert and nephews. He will be missed by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services will be held on
Feb. 25th at 1 pm. Colonial Rose Chapel 520 N. Sutter St, Stockton CA 95202.
Donations to go to .
Published in The Record on Feb. 22, 2019