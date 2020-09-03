1/2
Charlotte Mary Flack
1937 - 2020
Charlotte Mary Flack 1937 - 2020 Charlotte Mary Flack passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her sons, Kent Knopp-Schwyn (Elke) of Minneapolis, MN, and Kirk Schwyn (Kristy) of Jackson, CA along with 5 grandchildren, her brother Arthur Flack of Australia, and extended family. Due to COVID-19, the family is not planning a service at this time. They will be celebrating Charlotte's life privately. In lieu of flowers, we would ask that you send a donation in her name to the Delta College Culinary Arts program that continues to raise funds to support opportunities and innovation at Delta College and has filled critical financial needs of their students. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book

Published in The Record on Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Daneri Mortuary - Jackson
415 Broadway
Jackson, CA 95642
(209) 223-0793
