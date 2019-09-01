|
|
Charlsa Lee Thompson 1944 - 2019 Charlsa Lee Thompson "Tottie" was born in Little Rock, Arkansas June 15, 1944 to Lillian & Charles Thompson. She was named after her father who was fighting in Europe during WWII. He returned home in 1946 and met his daughter for the first time. She called herself "Tottie" and the nickname stuck for life. Bright, spirited and independent, she taught dance to neighborhood kids at the age of 12 at her home on Princeton Ave. A majorette at Stagg High School, Miss Stockton contender in 1961. She married John Knobloch in 1971 and had daughter Lili in 1979. The family had a local entertainment company, Curtain Calls, for the next 20 years-costumed characters, balloons, promotions, balloon decorations at many local Stockton events. Charlsa also started hosting, teaching foreign exchange students from Japan and Taiwan. In 1994, she led one of the first group of American students to Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia, (Bradley Bill) after the fall of Communism and developed lifelong friendships and fostered exchanges between Russian, Turkish, international students, teachers, business professionals, and Stockton families. Later, she moved to Inverness, lived with partner, Dick Matthews for ten years. She moved back to Stockton in 2015 and resided with brother, Charlie Thompson. She is survived by daughter, Lili Knobloch, grandson, Michael Ayden Bastopcu, sister Teressa Killeen, brothers Charlie and Kelly Thompson. A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 3 pm at Five Star Marina, Stockton and Mass at St. Bernadette's Catholic church at 5:30 pm.
Published in The Record on Sept. 1, 2019