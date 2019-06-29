Home

Cherokee Memorial Park
14165 N. Beckman Rd
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 334-9613

Charmaine Kathleen Traverso

Charmaine Kathleen Traverso Obituary
Charmaine Kathleen Traverso

July 19, 1943 - June 24, 2019

Charmaine passed away at a Modesto Hospital at age 75

after a lengthy illness.

A lifelong resident of Stockton, she was born on July 19, 1943 to her loving parents, George and Lavina Keith. Charmaine

is survived by her children,

Anthony Keith Traverso (Julie) of Petaluma and Christine Lagorio (Steve) of Linden, their

father Richard Traverso,

her mother Lavina Keith, sister

Darlene Sinor, as well as three loving grandchildren, Nicholas, Amber and Andrew Lagorio of Linden, CA. Charmaine also has three nephews and a niece.

She was preceded in death by her father George Brown Keith, Jr. Charmaine graduated from Stagg High School in 1961

and attended Stockton Junior College. She worked for

Massey Ferguson tractor

company and later for

San Joaquin County public health until her retirement.

Charmaine was a great sports fan and loved watching the

San Francisco Giants and the Forty-Niners on TV as often

as possible. When her children were young, she baked and

decorated wonderful themed birthday and holiday cakes that were always amazing and

delightful. She enjoyed camping in Lake Tahoe, many happy

vacations in Santa Cruz and going to Red Hawk Casino.

She was very close to her

loving mother and they spent many happy times together.

Visitation hours will be a the

Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N.

Beckman Rd, Lodi, CA 95240. This will be Monday, July 1, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm.

Graveside service will be

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at

11:00 am at Cherokee Memorial Park, located at Harney Lane

at Hwy 99, Lodi, CA 95240.

Donations can be made to American Heart or Lung

Association or to the .
Published in The Record from June 29 to June 30, 2019
