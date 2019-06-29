|
|
Charmaine Kathleen Traverso
July 19, 1943 - June 24, 2019
Charmaine passed away at a Modesto Hospital at age 75
after a lengthy illness.
A lifelong resident of Stockton, she was born on July 19, 1943 to her loving parents, George and Lavina Keith. Charmaine
is survived by her children,
Anthony Keith Traverso (Julie) of Petaluma and Christine Lagorio (Steve) of Linden, their
father Richard Traverso,
her mother Lavina Keith, sister
Darlene Sinor, as well as three loving grandchildren, Nicholas, Amber and Andrew Lagorio of Linden, CA. Charmaine also has three nephews and a niece.
She was preceded in death by her father George Brown Keith, Jr. Charmaine graduated from Stagg High School in 1961
and attended Stockton Junior College. She worked for
Massey Ferguson tractor
company and later for
San Joaquin County public health until her retirement.
Charmaine was a great sports fan and loved watching the
San Francisco Giants and the Forty-Niners on TV as often
as possible. When her children were young, she baked and
decorated wonderful themed birthday and holiday cakes that were always amazing and
delightful. She enjoyed camping in Lake Tahoe, many happy
vacations in Santa Cruz and going to Red Hawk Casino.
She was very close to her
loving mother and they spent many happy times together.
Visitation hours will be a the
Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N.
Beckman Rd, Lodi, CA 95240. This will be Monday, July 1, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm.
Graveside service will be
Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at
11:00 am at Cherokee Memorial Park, located at Harney Lane
at Hwy 99, Lodi, CA 95240.
Donations can be made to American Heart or Lung
Association or to the .
Published in The Record from June 29 to June 30, 2019