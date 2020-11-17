Cheryl Annette McElwee
Cheryl Annette McElwee passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was 57 years old. She was born and raised in Stockton. She graduated from Linden High School and received the Bank of America Award in Spanish. She attended San Joaquin Delta College before earning her bachelor's degree from Stanislaus State College in Turlock. She graduated in 1985 summa cum laude and is listed in Who's Who.
She was a teacher for 29 years and taught at Newhaven Elementary in Manteca, Morada Middle School in Morada and Stockton Unified School District. She tutored in the evening for Sylvan for 8 1/2 years and later did in-home tutoring. Her passion was writing. She wrote five books and had started a sixth. Every book was on a different subject. She worked on her book "Only You" for two years while teaching full time; then switched to substitute teaching to give her more time to write. She joined the Lodi Writer's Association. Her book "Only You" was published and arrived in time for Valentine's Day. She had book signings at Barnes and Noble and B Dalton in Stockton; Barnes and Noble in Sacramento; appeared on KOVR 13 MidDay in Sacramento and had an article published in The Record February 14, 1995. She liked to travel and spend time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert McElwee. She is survived by her mother "Kaye" McElwee and her sister Denise McElwee.
Per her request, no services will be held. Committal will be private at Cherokee Memorial, Chapel of Flowers, in Lodi.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the American Kidney Fund and/or American Diabetes Association
.