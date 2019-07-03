|
|
Chikako 'Chico' Kamibayashi June 15,1929 -June 9, 2019 We are sad to announce the passing of our mother Chikako 'Chico' Kamibayashi June 15,1929 -June 9, 2019. Born to Hiroshi "George" & Misao Watanabe, sister to Shozo "Robert". Survived by her loving children Richard M Kamibayashi, Jeffrey T Kamibayashi (Peg O'Malley, Kyle Kamibayashi, Claire Kamibayashi), Russell Kamibayahi, Carolyn L. Soltero. Chico had many career venues in her life. She worked seasonally at a cannery, waitressed at Kazan and Matsu restaurants, became an executive Secretary for BofA and at the age of 60 went to Delta college to become a nurse. After graduating, she went to work at Crestwood nursing for 15 years with her niece Candy Hayashi. She will be missed. A Memorial Service will be held on Sun, July 7, 2019 at 2 pm at the Buddhist Church of Stockton, 2820 Shimizu Dr. Stockton, CA 95203.
Published in The Record on July 3, 2019