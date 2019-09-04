Home

Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Evergreen Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park
14165 N. Beckman Road
Lodi, CA
Chong Son Lee


1934 - 2019
Chong Son Lee Obituary
Chong Son Lee Jan. 25, 1934 - Aug. 27, 2019 Chong Son Lee was born January 25, 1934 in Guh Chang, Korea. As a child he lived a poverty stricken life through the Japanese occupation and the Korean War. However, life improved when he served in the Korean Army as a "Katusa" aiding the US Army. His good English enabled him to open a successful trading business. After marriage he embarked to America with his family to chase that American Dream. An ensuing janitorial contracting business allowed him to employ over a 100 people. For over 35 years his company served San Joaquin County and its surrounding counties. He is a man of wills; over coming obstacles was his motto. He will be remembered as the man who always gave his very best efforts in all his undertakings. Chong is survived by wife Kwang Lee; children: Jae, Kenny, John Lee; daughters-in-law Sophia Lee and Franci Lu; grandchildren: Benjamin, Jennifer, Hannah Lee; Granddaughter-in-law Tien Le and great grandchild Mia Lee. He is preceded in death by parents: Suk Sul Gwak and siblings Gyun Jung and Jong Yeul Lee. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Evergreen Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Road, Lodi. The viewing will be held from 12:00 pm to the time of the service.
Published in The Record on Sept. 4, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.