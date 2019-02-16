|
|
Christian Eugene
Harrison
Dec. 21, 1982 - Feb. 8, 2019
Christian Eugene Harrison born December 21,1982 to Sally Ann & Samuel Eugene Harrison. Christian died unexpectedly on February 8, 2019 at the age of 36 years old in Stockton, CA.
Christian survived by his parents, Samuel & Sally; wife,
Stephanie; children, Mihkayla & Alakai; brothers & sisters,
Russell, Koranella (Husband Steve), Damion (Wife Shelly), Sean (Wife Sina), Indi; nephews & nieces, Gregory, Korina, Adrian (Wife Katrina), Quincy, Jordan (Wife Ophelia), Lana, Kendrick, Raymond, Iliana, Cece, Ariana, Jaelyn, Marquis, Jordan, Gaby, Tatiana, Dominic (Godson), Sienna, Exavier, Zoe & Brycen.
He graduated from Calvary
Temple in Modesto, CA in 2001. He worked for Basalite Concrete Products for 3 years.
He coached 7th & 8th grade girls' basketball team called
Mavericks and 2010-2011 he was an assistant girls' basketball coach for St. Mary's High School.
Christian was a devoted father to Mihkayla & Alakai. He was
an avid gamer and loved DC
comics. His favorite DC character was Batman. He enjoyed playing video games with his
family & friends online or against each other. He loved spending time with everyone laughing, joking, teasing &
bickering. He loved to have the last word in any conversation.
He has touched so many lives with his caring heart, beautiful smile and vibrant personality. He will be missed by family, friends & all who knew him.
Rosary will be held on February 19, 2019 at 12pm at St.
George's Catholic Church,
120 W 5th Street in Stockton, CA. Celebration of Life will be held right after the Rosary at
Eagles Hall, 1492 Bourbon Street, Stockton CA.
Published in The Record on Feb. 16, 2019