Christine A. Larsen Sept. 16,1968 - May 21, 2020 On Thursday, May 21, 2020, Christine Ann Larsen, passed away at the age of 51. Christine was born on September 16, 1968 in Modesto, CA to Jerry and Cynthia Larsen. She greatly loved her daughter Zoe, her family as well as all of her extended family. Christine made many friends throughout her life and was known for her quick wit and keen sense of humor. Christine was preceded in death by her mother Cynthia Larsen and is survived by her daughter Zoe Jean Larsen, Father Jerry Larsen and brother Derek Larsen. Charitable donations can be made to Hospice Services.