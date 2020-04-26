|
Christine Renison March 11, 1929 April 19, 2020 Guistina "Christine" Renison passed peacefully from this life to her eternal home early Sunday morning, April 19, 2020 at the age of ninety-one. Christine was the third child born to Salvatore and Minnie Bambola on March 11, 1929 in Jamestown, New York. At the age of 12, Christine moved with her family to Lodi, California where she completed her education and subsequently gained employment at Farmers and Merchants Bank. It was during her late teen years that she met the love of her life, Jerry L. Renison. Jerry and Christine were married August 27, 1949 and together they raised three children. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary just prior to Jerry's passing in 2011. Christine was a dedicated wife and mother. She was a meticulous homemaker. Her greatest treasures were her family, friends, and church. She was a member of Christian Life Center in Stockton, California where she attended and served for 71 years. Christine had a servant's heart and served her church in many areas of leadership and ministry as pianist, Ladies Auxiliary President, hospitality greeter, and choir vocalist. She served Christian Life College for many years in various ways including preparing weekly meals; serving her famous Italian spaghetti lunch to the students she loved so dearly. Even in her final years with a challenging illness, her care givers and facility residents were recipients of her prayer, a gentle touch, a kind word, worship songs, unrestricted love, and unselfish giving. Her Godly influence touched hundreds of lives, as evidenced by a multitude of testimonials from individuals of all ages. She has transitioned to her heavenly home, but her legacy lives on through the lives of so many. Christine is preceded in death by her late husband Jerry L. Renison, parents; Salvatore and Minnie Bambola, and siblings; Andy Bambola and Rose Powell. She is survived by her children; Joanne Gresham and husband Ralph, David Renison and wife Marjorie, Janet Brannon and husband Jim, grandchildren; Melanie Britt and husband Shane, Jeff Renison and wife Nikki, Tiphani Dillion and husband Dewayne, Mark Gresham and wife Jerica, Jerry Brannon and wife Danielle, Davina Yadon and husband Tony, Justin Brannon and wife Tamra, Alison Renison, Ashley Rodriguez and husband Ruben, brother; Chuck Bambola, and great-grandchildren; Hailey, Dewayne, Dee, Nicolas, Andrew, Dahlia, Shane David, Olivia, Shiloh, Gianna, Isabella, Sierra, Kamryn, Asher, Ava, Kallie, Tia, Logan, Harlow, Mocha, Mia, Kaitlyn, Gideon, Gabrielle, and Kenna. Viewing will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home, 831 Industrial Way in Lodi, California. Direct interment is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Road (Harney Lane at Highway 99) in Lodi, California. Please visit https://www.cherokeememorial.com/covid19 for guidelines mandated by the San Joaquin Health Officer.
Published in The Record on Apr. 26, 2020