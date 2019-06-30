Home

Cindy Ann Myers

Cindy Ann Myers

April 29, 1961 - May 30, 2019

Cindy Ann Myers of Old Town, FL passed away at home on May 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Cindy was born on April 29, 1961 in Watsonville, CA to

parents Charles and Nancy Myers. She attended Stockton schools. Village Oaks Elementary, Lincoln High, and graduated from A.A. Stagg High.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father Charles Myers. She is survived by her partner of 18 years Jean Mason, mother

Nancy Myers, and brother

Christopher Myers.

Services were held in Cross City, FL on June 13, 2019.

The family asks that you donate to your favorite pet rescue, or the .

Cindy was a caring, kind person and friend. Even in death she is loved and forever will be.
Published in The Record on June 30, 2019
