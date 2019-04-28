Home

Cipirano Hernandez Obituary
Cipirano Hernandez

Oct. 2, 1932 - Apr. 24, 2019

Cipirano Hernandez, 86,

longtime resident of Stockton, CA passed away on April 24, 2019. Cip was born October 2, 1932 in French Camp, CA to Arsenia and Joseph Hernandez. He married the love of his life, Nola Susan Sutherland, on

November 25, 1951 and they were married 62 years until

Nola's death on August 8, 2014. Cip was a foreman with

Tri-Valley Growers and retired over 25 years ago after 35 years of service. Cip was a devoted, son, husband, and father and will be remembered by many as a man with a funny sense of

humor.

Cipirano was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, his sister Frances Perez (Joe),

and his brother Sam Hernandez. He is survived by his daughter Rosalie Vitina (John), son Donald Hernandez (Mike), daughter Lillian Lee (Greg), brother Joe Hernandez (Margie), sister Juanita Moore, 4 grandchildren, 5 great

grandchildren, and many

nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM on May 2, 2019 at

Evergreen Chapel, Cherokee Memorial Park, Lodi, CA

(viewing at Evergreen Chapel at 9:15 AM prior to the service).
Published in The Record on Apr. 28, 2019
