Clarence James Walther, Jr. "Duke"
March 18, 1923 - March 7, 2019
Clarence was born to Marie Agnes Brennan Walther and
Clarence James Walther in Oakdale, CA. He passed away
11 days shy of his 96th birthday.
Clarence mostly grew up in Stockton but often reminisced about his favorite childhood times at the family ranch in Eugene, CA. He graduated from Stockton High School in 1941 and entered the USMC 12/19/41.
Clarence was a member of the VMSB 131 Squadron. He was a Radio Turret Gunner in Scout Bombers and Torpedo Bombers
flying missions in the Pacific Islands in WW11. Clarence was
honorably discharged in September of 1945 as a Technical
Sergeant.
Clarence returned to Stockton where he completed his BA and MA at the College of the Pacific in 1956. He worked in Stockton, Fresno and Murphys for short periods of time and in 1960 moved with his family to Santa Rosa and worked for the
Sonoma County School System.
He completed his Doctorate of Education at the University of
Oregon in 1969 during a sabbatical leave and then returned to Santa Rosa where he continued working for Sonoma County
until he retired in 1975. He lived in Sacramento and Stockton after retiring and worked as a consultant for the State Dept. of Education for a few years.
He enjoyed his family reunions in Oakdale with cousins, the VMSB 131 Squadron reunions, the Stockton VFW and the Ed Stewart American Legion Post.
Clarence is pre-deceased by his former wife Elsie Drew Walther Bloxam. Clarence is survived by his daughters Sheila Potkonjak and Sharon Griffin; 2 grandsons, 2 great grandchildren, and
15 first cousins.
Clarence will be buried at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in
Eugene, CA.
Published in The Record on Mar. 17, 2019