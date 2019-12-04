|
|
Clarrisa E. Daniels July 10, 1926 - Dec. 1, 2019 Clarrisa Elizabeth Daniels passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born in Deer, Arkansas on July 10, 1926. During her lifetime she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a homemaker and also worked at Diamond Walnut Growers for many years as a Quality Control Inspector until she retired in 1985. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Mary Millsaps; her sister, Emma Jane Millsaps and her brother, James Millsaps. She is survived by her beloved husband of 73 years, Loren C. Daniels; her devoted daughter, Debra Daniels (Kenneth) Berdion; her loving granddaughters, Lori (Guadagnolo) Ruegsegger and Gina Guadagnolo; her two adoring great-grandchildren, Abbigail Ruegsegger and Carson Ruegsegger and her loving sister, Ava F. Phillips. She had been a member of the First Baptist Church of Stockton since 1981, and served along with her husband as a Greeter and an Usher for many years. She was also a member of the Crusaders Sunday School Class. The Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 1PM in the Chapel at First Baptist Church of Stockton, 3535 N. El Dorado Street, Stockton, CA, 95204. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of San Joaquin in her honor.
Published in The Record on Dec. 4, 2019