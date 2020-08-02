Claudia Jeanette Perkins December 24 1935 - July 16 2020 A Life Well Lived And Loved Claudia Jeanette Perkins was born to Carrie and Richmond Mapel in San Francisco, California, was raised and loved by her mother Carrie and stepfather George W. vonTauffkirchen. Claudia has left us to reunite with her Loving Mother and Stepfather George and her son Bryan Larkin. Known for her love of singing, cooking,family, and Sports. Avid San Francisco 49er and Giants Fan. Happiest when on the back of the motorcycle with Bob and a game on the radio. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 30 years, Robert Perkins; sister Lolita Wade; brother Russell vonTauffkirchen; her children Debi Carr, Bill McDonald (Nancy), Dan McDonald (Dee) and Robert's son Kurt Perkins (Kelly); grandchildren, great grandchildren and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life to be planned at a later date.



