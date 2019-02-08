|
|
Claudia N. McCarty
Nov 17, 1942 Feb 3, 2019
Claudia Neal McCarty, 76, a
resident of Stockton, CA passed away on Feb. 3, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Clinton McCarty;
3 children: Jeffrey, Michael,
Cynthia; sister Barbara, and
numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and
nephews. She will be dearly
missed. Graveside service will be held on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Park View Cemetery. Guests can sign the online guestbook at www.deyoungmemorialchapel.com
Published in The Record from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019