Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
(209) 466-8075
For more information about
Claudia McCarty
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Park View Cemetery

Claudia Neal McCarty


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Claudia Neal McCarty Obituary
Claudia N. McCarty

Nov 17, 1942 Feb 3, 2019

Claudia Neal McCarty, 76, a

resident of Stockton, CA passed away on Feb. 3, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Clinton McCarty;

3 children: Jeffrey, Michael,

Cynthia; sister Barbara, and

numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and

nephews. She will be dearly

missed. Graveside service will be held on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Park View Cemetery. Guests can sign the online guestbook at www.deyoungmemorialchapel.com
Published in The Record from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.